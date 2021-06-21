Vietnamese lychees confident of winning over consumer taste in Netherlands

To advertise Vietnamese lychees, the trade office of Vietnam in the Netherlands and the LTP Import Export BV company have organized a tasting program at Thanh Hung Supermarket in Spijkenisse City.



The fruits for sale at this supermarket come from the batch of nearly 1 tons of lychees that were farmed in Thanh Ha District, Hai Duong Province, and arrived at Schiphol Airport on June 17 for distribution to Asian supermarkets in the Netherlands, France, and Germany.



Earlier, the sample lychees had been sent to all Asian supermarkets in the Netherlands and won over great interest from their owners.



As a result, lychee orders from supermarkets in the Netherlands, France, Germany, and Norway, for between hundreds of kilograms and one ton each, have been made, and the batches are scheduled to be shipped by air in the next one or two weeks.



E-commerce websites of the Netherlands and France have also swiftly received orders for Vietnamese lychees imported by LTP Import Export BV.



Vo Thi Ngoc Diep, Trade Counsellor of Vietnam in the Netherlands, said this is the first time fresh lychees of Vietnam have been imported via an official channel to the Netherlands, from which the fruit will be distributed to neighboring countries.



With those encouraging signs, Vietnamese lychees will hopefully continue making further inroads into the Dutch market in the coming years.



Apart from the Netherlands, the fruit has also been successfully exported to France, Japan, and the Czech Republic, among others, which all have strict requirements for imported products.







VNA