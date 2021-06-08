Vietnamese lychees head for EU markets

The export was conducted under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). The fruit is scheduled to be available in the Czech Republic in a couple of days.

Next week, a batch of Bac Giang province’s Luc Ngan “thieu” lychees is expected to be shipped to the 27-member bloc.

Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry has cooperated with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in implementing many synchronous solutions from the 2021 crop year to find consumption markets, especially export markets.

Currently, tens of tonnes of lychees from Hai Duong and Bac Giang provinces are available on shelves at supermarket chains in Japan and Singapore and in EU countries in the next few days.



Lychee farmers in Bac Giang province expect to have a good harvest. (Photo: SGGP) The first batch of Hai Duong province’s Thanh Ha “thieu” lychees is exported to EU markets. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Trade and Industry)

Vietnamplus