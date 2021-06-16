Vietnamese lychees sold at US$22 per kilogram in Paris

Thanh Ha lychees are showcased at Asian-European supermarkets in Paris, France. (Photo: Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency )

This is the first batch of Thanh Ha lychee shipped to France via the aviation route.

The information was stated by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency this morning.After tasting the fresh lychees, many consumers are interested in the delicious and the sweet naturally in lychees and some people bought up to five kilograms of lychee.