Vietnamese men win Outstanding Young Leaders of Asia 2021 award





Vietnamese businessman Hoang Tuan Anh (L) and doctor Tran Anh Tu (Photo: Nhandan.vn)

The first representative is Hoang Tuan Anh , who is known for his rice-dispensing machine ( Rice ATM ) initiative. This project has been introduced to the world by CNN and Reuters as an effective solution to support people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In early August, the businessman continued to introduce another solution - Oxygen ATM to accompany the community in overcoming the pandemic. His practical initiative has contributed significantly to treating Covid-19 patients.

Last year, he won many noble titles such as the “Typical young citizen of Ho Chi Minh City", and the "Outstanding Vietnamese Young Face".

Meanwhile, 32-year-old doctor Tran Anh Tu from the department of infectious disease control at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, has directly participated in a wide range of Covid-19 prevention and control activities in localities nationwide.

He also promoted his knowledge of information technology to offer technical improvement initiatives for raising professional efficiency at grassroots-level medical facilities, contributing to promoting the efficiency of pandemic prevention and control.

Tu is also a member of groups of the Ministry of Health that are responsible for developing documents guiding surveillance of Covid-19 cases in areas under lockdown and medical quarantine, tracing as well as Covid-19 prevention and control procedures. He received the Certificate of Merit from the Minister of Science and Technology, and won the title of "Outstanding young Vietnamese doctor”.

Asian Youth Council (AYC) is a non-government, youth serving, regional organisation formed in August 1972 to promote solidarity and cooperation among young people in Asia as well as to strengthen national youth organisations in the region.

The Outstanding Young Leader of Asia 2021 award launched by AYC aims to honor outstanding and typical young people in the region that have made many positive contributions to society, the community and their countries.