Vietnamese overseas investment hit US$508 million

There were 29 times that investment projects added more investment capital for nearly VND105 million.



The wholesale and retail sector attracted most of the investments from Vietnam with total newly-registered and additional capital of $121.6 million, accounting for 23.9 percent of total investment capital. The agro-forestry-aquatic sector was the runner-up with $86.1 million, accounting for 16.9 percent of total investment capital. The science and technology sector ranked third with $70.1 million, accounting for 13.8 percent of total investment capital.



This year, among 32 countries and territories receiving investments from Vietnam, Australia alone has received $154.6 million, accounting for 30.4 percent, followed by the US with 26 projects worth $93.4 million, accounting for 18.4 percent of total investment capital.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Thanh Nha