Vietnamese overseas investment increases 6.9 percent

In the same period, there were 30 times that investment projects increased capital by an additional of $174 million. Generally, the total outbound investment capital of Vietnam, including newly-registered and adjusted capital, in 11 months reached $490.4 million, up 6.9 percent over the same period last year.



Meanwhile, the total foreign investment capital in Vietnam by November 20, including newly-registered and additional capital, capital contribution, and purchase of shares by foreign investors, reached $26.4 billion, down 16.9 percent over the same period last year.



Specifically, 2,313 projects were newly licensed with registered capital of $13.6 billion, down 33.5 percent in volume and 7.6 percent in value over the same period last year. There were 1,051 times of licensed projects registered to adjust investment capital with additional capital of $6.3 billion, up 7.8 percent. There were 5,812 times of capital contribution and purchase of shares by foreign investors, with the total value of capital contribution reaching $6.5 billion, down 41.8 percent. There were 1,535 times of capital contribution and purchase of shares causing the charter capital of enterprises to increase, with the value of the capital contribution of nearly $2.7 billion, and 4,277 times of foreign investors buying back domestic shares without raising charter capital, with a value of more than $3.8 billion. Realized foreign direct investment (FDI) capital in 11 months was estimated at $17.2 billion, down 2.4 percent compared to the same period last year.





By Anh Phuong – Translated by Bao Nghi