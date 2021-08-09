Vietnamese Ri6 durian sold out in Australia

Vietnamese Ri6 durian is sold out in Australia. (Photo: SGGP)

Previously, the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia informed that half a ton of frozen Vietnamese durian was brought to Australia for the first time in October 2019, connected by the trade office to perform a journey to taste durian on an antique car on the streets of Sydney, which created a huge effect of consumption that even the newspapers in the top durian exporting country reported it.



In 2020, Vietnamese Ri6 durian also became a phenomenon when some stores in Sydney complained to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia because they were not approved by Asean Produce Company to distribute Ri6 durian after this company built brands and designs under the advice of the trade office.



From the beginning of 2021, although many cities in Australia have carried out social distancing, Ri6 durian still has a great attraction. Recently, more than 15 tons of frozen durian of a Hanoi-based enterprise exported to Australia were sold out within only two days. Currently, although another 45 tons of Ri6 durian are still on a ship to Australia, they have already sold out because stores in Australia have ordered them all.



"The lowest floor price is up to 18.99 Australian dollars per kg for whole frozen durian and 20-25 Australian dollars per kg for peeled durian," the trade office informed.



Right after the online conference of the Ministry of Industry and Trade on August 6, the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia worked with many large importers to continue to import more durian and agricultural products in August. Of these, the Uu Dam Import-Export Company in Hanoi signed a memorandum of understanding with the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia to export to Australia 100-150 tons of Ri6 durian.



According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia, Vietnamese Ri6 durian already has a brand presence in Australia. At present, Australian customers prefer quality over price.



The trade office said that it would continuously accompany businesses.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thanh Nha