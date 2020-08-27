Presently, Vietnam’s 5 percent broken white rice was traded at US$488-$492 per ton and Vietnam’s 25 percent broken white rice was sold at $463-$467 per ton.



Economists said the price of Vietnamese rice has increased to the highest for many recent years because of the world’s strong demand while supply of India and Thailand is limited. Additionally, the quality of Vietnamese rice is improve leading to rise in price.

Vietnam’s abundant supply and quick delivery amidst Covid-19 crisis are the advantage which made importers prioritize. From now to end of the year, experts forecast that price of Vietnamese rice will continue increasing.

Rice farmers in the Mekong Delta are happy at the good news.





By Phan Thanh , Cao Phong - Translated by Dan Thuy