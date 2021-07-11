Vietnam’s economy to surpass Singapore's by 2030: DBS Bank



Last year, Vietnam’s economy was worth US$343 billion while Singapore’s was $337.5 billion , and Malaysia’s hit 336.3 billion. This ranks Vietnam the 40th largest economy globally and fourth in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In their latest forecast, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said Vietnam is on track to outpace both Malaysia and Singapore this year.

Despite two waves of Covid-19 in the first half of this year heavily impacting industrial hubs, Vietnam still posted gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.64 percent. Its export revenue rose 28.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

Although GDP expanded slower than expected, it was still much higher than the 1.82 percent recorded in the same period last year.

This suggests that policies, strategies and directives aimed at both controlling the pandemic and ensuring socio-economic development have been effective.