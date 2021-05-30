Vietnam’s export turnover to US reaches nearly US$131 billion

Of which, the total commodity export turnover to the United States market reached US$37.6 billion, an increase of 49.8 percent over the same period last year. It is followed by China with US$20.1 billion, the European market with US$16.1 billion, an increase of 20.8 percent and the Asian market with export turnover of US$11.5 billion surging 23.7 percent, etc.



The whole country also recorded 22 commodities with export turnover of over US$1 billion, contributing to 87.3 percent of the total export turnover. Especially, there had been six commodities reaching the export turnover of over US$5 billion, accounting for 63.8 percent of the total export turnover.

In the first five months of the year, the agriculture-forestry products and aquaculture-fishery products were two kinds of the commodities with remarkable export turnover growth hitting US$9.69 billion and US$3.24 billion, increasing 13.5 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong