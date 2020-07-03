Vietnam’s first Institute for Circular Economy Development established

President of the university Associate Professor Dr. Huynh Thanh Dat said that the institute was set up to research and develop a circular economy with the focus on technological solutions and circular economy development policies on the basis of an enterprise, government, and university ecosystem.

He added that through ICED, the university targets a circular economy connection between Vietnam and the world. For long-term and medium-term strategy, ICED will become a leading institute of circular economy in Vietnam which will propose polices in application and development of circular economy model for related agencies.

Director of the institute Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Hong Quan said the ICED will create cooperation opportunities for stakeholders to push up operation of a circular economy, producing social and economic benefits from the proper use of resources and energy; therefore, contributing to environment protection which Vietnam pledged with international communities during integration ( including the United Nation's 17 sustainable development goals).

At the launching ceremony, ICED also signed cooperation agreements with Nutifood, VinaCapital, the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment under the Ministry of Natural resources and Environment, the HCMC Institute for Development Studies and the Packaging Recycling Organization Vietnam.

Moreover, the institute will organize a seminar with the theme “ Circular economy: Experience of countries in the world and feasibility in Vietnam” to discuss about circumstance, trend and application of circular economy in the globe.

ICED is run under the sponsor of VinaCapital, a Vietnamese investment and asset management firm, and local food company Nutifood.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Uyen Phuong