Vietnam’s industrial production merely increases by 1 percent in five months

In the first five months of this year, the IIP has increased 1 percent, the lowest level in the past several years.



Of the IIP in May, the mining industry fell 13 percent; processing and manufacturing industry slid 2.4 percent; electricity generation and distribution edged up 2 percent; water supply, waste, and wastewater treatment surged 2.3 percent.



In the first five months of this year, the IIP is estimated to rise 1 percent over the same period last year, much lower than an increase of 9.5 percent in the same period last year. Of which, the processing and manufacturing industry increased 2.2 percent, contributing 2 percentage points to the general increase; power generation and distribution edged up 2.6 percent, contributing 0.2 percentage points; water supply, waste, and wastewater management and treatment advanced 2.9 percent, contributing 0.1 percentage points; mining industry dropped 8.1 percent, cutting 1.3 percentage points in the general increase.



The complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic have caused a disruption in the supply chain of raw materials, thereby affecting heavily industrial production. Among secondary industries, in the first five months of this year, some industries saw a sharp decrease or a very low increase compared to the same period last year, namely mining support services; repair, maintenance, and installation of machinery and equipment; engine-driven vehicle manufacturing; motorbike manufacturing; beverage production; crude oil and natural gas exploitation.



Besides, five-month IIP of some industries including medicines, chemicals, and pharmaceutical manufacturing, coke, and refined petroleum product manufacturing, paper, and paper product manufacturing posted good growth over the same period last year.



The number of employees working in the industrial enterprises by May 1 this year increased 0.9 percent compared to the same period last month but decreased by 1.7 percent compared to the same period last year. Of which, the number of workers in State-owned enterprises slid 1.9 percent; that in non-state enterprises reduced 2.5 percent; that in foreign direct investment enterprises decreased 1.3 percent.



At the same time, the number of employees working in mining enterprises shrank 0.6 percent over the same period last year; that in processing and manufacturing industry plunged 1.8 percent; that in water supply, waste, and wastewater treatment sank 1.2 percent; that in power generation and distribution was unchanged.





By Anh Phuong – Translated by Gia Bao