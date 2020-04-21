Vietnam’s real estate market still attracts foreign investors

However, real estate developers are still preparing many new projects to meet the demand when the market recovers with the expectation that Vietnam remains one of the markets with high rental yield and low real estate prices.



According to Savills Vietnam, the mergers and acquisitions potential in this sector is still quite large. In the past months, the real estate market has seen lots of projects being transferred from struggling developers. Since 2019 to now, some projects have been under negotiations with the total value of more than US$500 million. In the first quarter of this year, Mitsubishi Corporation and Nomura Real Estate announced that they bought 80 percent of shares of the Grand Park project – phase two with an area of around 26 hectares, which is expected to develop more than 10,000 apartments in Ho Chi Minh City.





By Minh Hai – Translated by Gia Bao