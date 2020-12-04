Vietnam’s ST25 rice once again honored with World’s best rice award

A fragrant rice from Thailand was the winner of this year’s contest while Cambodian rice got the third position.



The ST25 rice variety was created by a group of engineer Labor hero Ho Quang Cua, Dr. Tran Tan Phuong, and Ph.D Nguyen Thi Thu Huong.

Vietnam’s ST25 organic rice won the World’s Best Rice 2019 Award at the 11th Annual World’s Best Rice Contest in Manila, the Philippines.

The World’s best rice contest 2020 was organized in the framework of the 2020 The Rice Trader (TRT) World Rice Conferences that was firstly held online due to the current COVID-19 situation in the U.S. from December 1-3.

The 2020 The TRT World Rice Conference has been the largest annual gathering of commercial and professional rice industry participants in the world. Conference delegates consist predominantly of business leaders and decision-makers, with a mix of private and public sectors that represent the best of the rice export community with a growing presence from the entire rice supply chain.





By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh