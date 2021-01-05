Vietnam’s stock market posts highest growth globally





Mr. Dinh Tien Dung, Minister of the Ministry of Finance, on January 4 at the gong ceremony to open the first stock trading session in 2021 at the Hanoi Stock Exchange, said that the market capitalization of Vietnam’s stock market reached 84.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and the total debt outstanding of the bond market was 45 percent of GDP. Meanwhile, the target set for 2020 was 70 percent of GDP and 30 percent of GDP, respectively.The stock market gradually becomes an effective channel to mobilize and allocate medium and long-term capital for enterprises and the economy.Despite many difficulties and challenges in 2020, Vietnam's stock market was recognized as the market with the strongest growth in the world. The VN-Index soared by 14.9 percent compared to the beginning of last year and jumped by 67 percent compared to the lowest level. Corporate bond issuance reached about VND400 trillion, equivalent to 14.7 percent of GDP. Total capital mobilization through the stock market hit VND384 trillion, up 20 percent compared to 2019. Around 84 percent of large-scale public companies on the stock market were profitable - a high percentage compared to other sectors of the economy during the year affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.The market liquidity in the stock market improved drastically, reaching an average of nearly VND7.4 trillion per trading session. Of which, the average liquidity in November and December was VND10 trillion and VND14.8 trillion per trading session, respectively, an increase of more than two times compared to the average levels in 2019.Vietnam's stock market had a very positive first trading session in 2021. The VN-Index advanced 16.6 points, or 1.5 percent, to close at 1,120.47 points, with 380 winners, 75 losers, and 44 unchanged stocks. On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index strengthened 3.16 points, or 1.56 percent, to finish at 206.28 points, with 131 gainers, 61 losers, and 56 unchanged stocks.

By Ha My, Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Nha