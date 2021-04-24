Vietnam-Taiwan textile exhibition to open in HCM City next week

The event, co-organised by the Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF) and the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad) under both direct meeting and online meeting platforms, aims to strengthen cooperation between Vietnamese and Taiwanese enterprises in the textile and garment sector.



Garment products from Vietnam and Taiwan will be showcased at the Vietnam-Taiwan Textile and Garment Industry Exhibition held in HCM City from April 26-27 (Photo: Vinexad)

There will be 16 Taiwanese textile manufacturers participating in the event via Zoom, exchange experiences with and introducing products to Vietnamese enterprises with interpretation support.

Taiwanese enterprises have constantly researched and improved techniques to produce fabric types using dyeing technique treatments that can save energy, water and reduce the influence on the environment. They have also applied innovative technologies in production to produced fabrics with many outstanding features such as being antibacterial and using environmentally friendly materials from oyster shells and recycled plastic.

In 2020, Taiwan's largest textile and garment export market was Vietnam, with an export turnover of up to US$1.9 billion and accounting for 25.3 percent of the country’s total export turnover of textiles and garments. The top five export markets, including Vietnam, mainland China, the United States, Indonesia and Hong Kong, account for 60.3 percent of Taiwan’s total apparel exports.

Taiwan's largest and second-largest sources of textile in 2020 were mainland China and Vietnam, accounting for 43 percent and 14 percent of total textile imports and valued at $1.46 billion and $467 million respectively. The main import items from mainland China and Vietnam were clothing and accessories.

The Vietnam-Taiwan Textile and Garment Industry Exhibition will be held at Saigonexpo Showroom at No 92-96 Nguyen Hue street, District 1 in HCM City with the participation of nearly 60 Vietnamese enterprises and 16 Taiwanese manufacturers.