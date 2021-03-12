Vietnam-UK trade expands 29.2 percent in Jan-Feb

The ministry attributed the impressive result to the positive effect of the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) which took effect on January 1.



The agreement has greatly facilitated trade activities between the two countries, it said.

Vietnam’s export turnover to the European nation totalled US$998 million in the reviewed period, expanding 33 percent from the same period last year.

This is an impressive growth in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic still poses severe impacts on trade activities.

Rice, textiles, footwear, wood and vegetables are products greatly benefiting from the UKVFTA, the ministry said.