Vietravel Airlines to welcome first plane on December 5

This 220-seat aircraft is an Airbus A321CEO, which is considered a stretched version of A320, with the overall length of 44.51m, wingspan 35.8m and maximum range 5,950km.

Chairman of the carrier Nguyen Quoc Ky said the firm is quickly completing its fleet and working to meet necessary requirements so as to receive the air operator’s certificate, adding that all of its staff are now ready to conduct the first flight at an early date.

Vietravel Airlines, headquartered at Phu Bai International Airport in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, aims to serve 1 million passengers in its first year of operations.

In the initial period, it plans to conduct more than 80 flights per week, mostly linking with HCM City, Hue, Hanoi, and popular tourist destinations like Da Nang, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc.

Vietravel Airlines is the latest air carrier in the country, joining Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways, Pacific Airlines, Vasco, and Hai Au Aviation. It has a total investment of VND700 billion (US$30.2 million) and a lifespan of 50 years and is set to provide both domestic and international air transport services.

Vietnamplus