Vinatex about to provide antibacterial, waterproof facemasks

As of March 7, the group has marketed 8.5 million antibacterial cloth facemask. The group’s subsidiaries supplied nearly 3 million facemasks last week.

As the demand of cloth for making facemask has been surging, Nam Dinh Silk Textile Joint Stock Company, a subsidiary of Vinatext, has joined in making antibacterial cloth supplying 200,000 meters of cloth a month, enough for making 70,000 facemasks a day.

In the upcoming time Dong Phuong Knitting Company, providing cloth for businesses in the Central and Southern regions, will produce waterproof woven fabric. Meantime, Dong Xuan Knitting Company, supplying businesses in the Northern region, will continue producing antibacterial knitted fabric. These two types of fabric will be used for making 5 million antibacterial waterproof facemasks a month.

So far, seven member companies of Vinatext have produced antibacterial cloth to supply facemask producers nationwide.

The increase in the number of Covid-19 patients, totaling 21 as of March 8, has resulted in rising demand of facemask. Currently 18 member companies of Vinatext have joined in making the product.

So the group is able to ensure stable supply through its five system of retail stores providing 150,000-200,000 antibacterial facemasks, made by Dong Xuan Knitting Company, a day. Each consumer is encouraged to buy only five facemasks as the product is washable and reusable so that more people will have a chance to buy facemask.

Besides Dong Xuan Knitting Company, other members in the group have launched antibacterial cloth facemasks in their retail system nationwide. The subsidiaries include Hanosimex, Duc Giang, Chien Thang Garment, Nam Dinh Silk Textile, Nha Be Garment, Viet Tien, Hoa Tho Textile Garment, Hue Textile Garment, Viet Thang and Dong Phuong Knitting…

Customers long queued up to buy antibacterial cloth facemask at the subsidized price of VND7,000 a product in Da Nang (Photo: SGGP) Customers stand in a queue to buy antibacterial cloth facemask at a Vinatext shop (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Phuc – Translated by Ngoc Thanh