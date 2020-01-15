Vingroup unexpectedly retreats from aviation industry

Vinpearl Air will not participate in Vietnam’s aviation market by the end of this year as planned earlier to focus its resources on the strategic target of technology and industry.



Earlier, in July last year, Vingroup established the Vinpearl Air with a total investment capital of VND4.7 trillion. This carrier was expected to start its flights in July this year with a fleet of six aircraft in the first year of its operation.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Bao Nghi