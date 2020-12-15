VN-Index adds up nearly 19 points

Several large-cap stocks unexpectedly rebounded. Specifically, VIC rose by 2 percent; VCB gained by 2.8 percent; VRE jumped by 4.9 percent; VJC enhanced by 3.9 percent; PLX rallied by 2.8 percent. Then, the rising momentum spread across the market to the oil and gas, banking, and construction sectors.



Of which, noticeably, stocks of securities sector surged, with SSI, VND, ORS, SBS, VIG, WSS, AGR, and HBS hitting the ceiling, and others, such as MBS, SHS, BVS, and HCM, climbing from 5 percent to 7 percent, helping the VN-Index to surpass the 1,060-point mark easily.



At the end of the trading session, the VN-Index advanced 18.13 points, or 1.73 percent, to close at 1,064.09 points, with 343 gainers, 112 losers, and 53 unchanged stocks.



Closing the trading session on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index hiked 3.42 points, or 2.11 percent, with 110 gainers, 57 losers, and 64 unchanged stocks.



Market liquidity remained at a high level with a total trading volume of 719 million shares, worth more than VND15.99 trillion. Of which, put-through transactions accounted for more than VND2.93 trillion.





By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh