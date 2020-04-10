VN-Index advances for seven straight trading sessions, surpassing 760 points

Domestic investors regained optimism as Vietnam has been controlling well the Covid-19 pandemic. Large-cap stocks, including GAS, SAB, and VCB, rallied sharply, backing the rising momentum in the market.



Ending the trading session, the VN-Index climbed 12.31 points, or 1.65 percent, to close at 760.33 points with 238 stocks advancing, 121 declining, and 69 standing still.



The HNX-Index of the smaller bourse in the North emerged 1.15 points, or 1.10 percent, to close at 105.08 points. Among the index members, 86 stocks increased, 55 decreased, and 62 moved flat.



Market liquidity improved significantly, exceeding VND5.2 trillion with a total trading volume of more than 374 million shares.



Thus, in seven trading sessions, Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index had recouped 100 points.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan