VN-Index approaches 1,040 points

At the end of the trading session, VN-Index gained 9.87 points, or 0.96 percent, to close at 1,039.13 points - the highest level in more than two years - with 288 gainers, 157 losers, and 65 unchanged stocks.



Closing the session on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index jumped by 2.13 points, or 1.36 percent, to 158.74 points, with 111 gainers, 69 losers, and 52 unchanged stocks.



Market liquidity climbed compared to the previous trading session and was at a very high level, with a total trading volume of 715.4 million shares, worth VND13.35 trillion. Of which, the put-through transaction accounted for more than VND1.09 trillion.





By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Gia Bao