VN-Index climbs by nearly 19 points

Although foreign investors continued to net sell a record value of VND2.6 trillion, the VN-Index still jumped by nearly 19 points. After a few minutes of tug-of-war at the beginning of the trading session, the market accelerated as several blue-chip stocks rallied heavily, including VIC with an increase of nearly 3 percent, VHM with an increase of 5.3 percent, and VRE with an increase of 6.2 percent. Besides, other large-cap stocks, such as CTD hit the ceiling, and GAS surged 4.7 percent, helped the green to cover the market and the indices to make a breakthrough.



Ending the trading session, the benchmark VN-Index gained 18.43 points, or 2.41 percent, to close at 782.59 points with 247 stocks increasing, 104 decreasing, and 60 remaining unchanged.



The HNX-Index emerged 1.25 points, or 1.18 points, to finish at 106.66 points. Among the index members, 98 stocks advanced, 63 declined, and 56 stood still.



Market liquidity reached around VND7 trillion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi