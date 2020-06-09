  1. Business

VN-Index climbs for four consecutive trading sessions

Vietnam’s stock market extended the winning streak to a fourth trading session on June 8 as stocks in the fisheries and garment and textile sectors simultaneously increased after the National Assembly deputies passed the resolutions ratifying the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.
Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index jumped 13.7 points, or 1.55 percent, to close at 899.92 points with 313 winners, 77 losers, while 47 stocks remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, the HNX-Index of the smaller bourse in the North soared 2.02 points, or 1.71 percent, to close at 120.1 points with 138 stocks advancing, 64 declining, and 45 standing still.

Noticeably, foreign investors net bought around VND380 billion in the market.

Market liquidity reached VND10.14 trillion, the highest level since May last year, of which, matched orders accounted for VND8.75 trillion.

