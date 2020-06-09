VN-Index climbs for four consecutive trading sessions

Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index jumped 13.7 points, or 1.55 percent, to close at 899.92 points with 313 winners, 77 losers, while 47 stocks remained unchanged.



Meanwhile, the HNX-Index of the smaller bourse in the North soared 2.02 points, or 1.71 percent, to close at 120.1 points with 138 stocks advancing, 64 declining, and 45 standing still.



Noticeably, foreign investors net bought around VND380 billion in the market.



Market liquidity reached VND10.14 trillion, the highest level since May last year, of which, matched orders accounted for VND8.75 trillion.





By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi