VN-Index climbs for fourth consecutive trading session, adding nearly 11 points

However, selling pressure unexpectedly increased at the end of the trading session, causing several large-cap stocks to devalue. Particularly, GVR plummeted 2.5 percent; MSN plunged 1.1 percent; both VJC and VNM lost 0.9 percent; VHM fell 0.8 percent; MWG slid 0.5 percent. It created huge pressure, weakening the rising momentum.



Foreign investors continued to trade positively in the trading session as they continued to net buy more than VND200 billion in the market.



The VN-Index escalated 10.66 points, or 0.94 percent, to close at 1,143.21 points, with 244 winners, 197 losers, and 64 unchanged stocks.



On the smaller bourse in the North, the HNX-Index surged 3.55 points, or 1.71 percent, to close at 211.68 points, with 114 gainers, 80 losers, and 69 unchanged stocks.



Market liquidity maintained at an extremely high level with a total trading volume of 988.8 million shares, worth more than VND20.77 trillion. Matching orders continued to make a record with VND18.2 trillion.



According to the Vietnam Securities Depository, 63,629 stock trading accounts were newly opened in December last year, up 53.3 percent compared to the previous month. This is the highest number of newly-opened stock trading accounts ever. By December 31 last year, the total number of stock trading accounts in Vietnam was more than 2.77 million, an increase of 396,515 accounts compared to that at the end of 2019.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan