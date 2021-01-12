VN-Index climbs for seventh straight trading session, jumping nearly 18 points

Besides, gas and oil stocks also drew the cash flow, sending them to increase sharply. Particularly, PVD hit the ceiling; PLX and POW climbed from 2 percent to nearly 5 percent. The rising momentum also spread widely to other stocks, such as FPT, GAS, HPG, MSN, VNM, VJC, VRE, PNI, and MWG. It helped the VN-Index to come near 1,190 points.



Market liquidity maintained at a high level, so the afternoon trading session was sluggish because the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange continued to encounter network congestion.



Ending the trading session, the VN-Index soared 17.2 points, or 1.47 percent, to close at 1,184.89 points with 313 winners, 134 losers, and 55 unchanged stocks.



In Hanoi, the HNX-Index also advanced for five consecutive trading sessions, adding up 1.72 points, or 0.79 percent, to 219.12 points, with 128 gainers, 78 losers, and 51 unchanged stocks.



The total trading volume was more than 1.05 billion shares, worth more than VND21.79 trillion. Put-through transactions accounted for VND2.5 trillion. Meanwhile, the value of matching orders continued to make a new record with VND19.3 trillion.





By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi