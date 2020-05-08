VN-Index climbs for three consecutive days

Despite foreign investors continued to net sell for a fourth consecutive trading session since the beginning of May with VND137 billion in the whole market, domestic investors still pumped into the market, helping large-cap stocks to increase sharply, including BID and VCB with an increase of more than 3 percent, and SAB with the maximum increase of 7 percent.



Ending the trading session, Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index gained 13.95 points, or 1.78 percent, to close at 796.54 points with 215 winners, 130 losers while 68 stocks remaining unchanged.



The HNX-Index of the smaller bourse in the North also advanced 1.65 points, or 1.55 percent, to 108.31 points. Of the index, 78 stocks went up, 68 went South, and 66 were unmoved.



Market liquidity maintained at a high level with a total trading value of VND4.8 trillion. The total trading volume was about 301 million shares.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Gia Bao