VN-Index closes week in red

The VN-Index sometimes lost nearly 17 points as several stocks declined. However, after plunging deeply, the cash flow of about VND10 trillion strongly poured into the market, helping many stocks to rise again, dragging the VN-Index to recover quickly.



At the end of the trading session, Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index retreated 4.18 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 909.91 points with 106 winners, 294 losers, and 65 unchanged stocks.



Closing the trading session in Hanoi, the HNX-Index surged 1.41 points, or 1.06 percent, to finish at 134.91 points, with 77 stocks advancing, 86 declining, and 58 standing still.



In related news, along with the rising trend of the global gold price, the price of gold in Vietnam soared by nearly VND600,000 per tael on October 2 compared to the previous day.



Saigon Jewelry Company listed the price at VND56.05 million per tael for buying and VND56.57 million per tael for selling at 4 p.m. in Ho Chi Minh City.



At the same time in Hanoi, Bao Tin Minh Chau Company bought gold at VND56 million per tael and sold gold at VND56.45 million per tael.





By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi