VN-Index declines nearly 28 points

In the trading session, the VN-Index sometime lost more than 40 points. However, bottom-catching demand was quite good, helping the benchmark to recover more than 10 points, lessening the decrease level to nearly 28 points.



However, several large-cap stocks dropped heavily with many stocks hitting the bottom, namely CTD, ROS, HAG, FRT, HBC, DXG, GTN, and SHS. Only the group of industrial park stocks was more stable than the market when falling moderately, some stocks, such as SNZ, LHG, and BCM still closed in green.



The VN-Index fell 27.59 points, or 3.22 percent, to close at 829.16 points. Of the index members, 368 stocks declined, 32 advanced, and 59 were unmoved.



Ending the trading session in Hanoi, the HNX-Index sank 4.54 points, or 3.98 percent, to finish at 109.33 points with 136 stocks increasing, 39 decreasing, and 181 remaining unchanged.



Foreign investors returned to net buy for VND204 billion in this trading session. Market liquidity was at a high level with total trading volume on both trading floors exceeding VND8 trillion.





By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi