VN-Index enhances nearly 14 points

At the end of the trading session, the cash flow poured heavily into the market, sending several pillar stocks to close at the highest prices in the trading session. Of which, MSN jumped 6.3 percent; HPG and HVN both rose 3.6 percent; TPB surged 4.5 percent; VHM advanced 3 percent. Large-caps’ rally helped green to dominate the market.



The VN-Index escalated 13.7 points, or 1.46 percent, to close at 951.99 points with 318 winners, 117 losers, and 60 unchanged stocks.



On the smaller bourse in the North, the HNX-Index gained 2.3 points, or 1.65 percent, to finish at 141.61 points. Among the index members, 95 stocks climbed, 53 retreated, and 55 stood still.



The market liquidity was at a high level, with a total trading volume of 462 million shares, worth VN8.9 trillion (US$383.17 million). Of these, put-through transactions accounted for VND1.2 trillion ($51.66 million).





By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi