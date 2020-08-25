VN-Index gains by nearly 14 points





Ending the trading session, the VN-Index climbed 13.9 points, or 1.63 percent, to close at 868.68 points with 332 winners, 84 losers while 44 stocks remaining unchanged.Closing the trading session in Hanoi, the HNX-Index edged up 0.52 points, or 0.42 percent, to 123.16 points with 120 stocks increasing, 53 decreasing, and 58 standing still.Market liquidity increased sharply with the total trading volume reaching 478 million shares, worth nearly VND8 trillion. However, foreign investors still net sold more than VND400 billion in the whole market.Although the global gold price continued to drop, the price of gold in Vietnam moved flat compared to last weekend.Saigon Jewelry Company listed the price at VND55.45 million per tael for buying and VND56.57 million per tael for selling at 4 p.m. in Ho Chi Minh City.At the same time in Hanoi, Bao Tin Minh Chau Jewelry Company bought SJC gold at VND55.35 million per tael and sold at VND56.2 million per tael.In the global gold market, gold traded at US$1,946.3 an ounce on the Kitco trading floor at about 4 p.m. on August 24, Vietnamese time. This price level, after conversion, was equivalent to about VND54.9 million per tael, lower than the domestic gold price by VND1.8 million per tael.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Nha