VN-Index gains nearly 35 points thanks to large-caps’ rally

Amid heavy selling pressure caused by foreign investors, several pillar and large-cap stocks, including PVD, PVS, MSN, STB, HVN, VPB, VRE, PNJ, VHM, SSI, TCB, and MBB, rallied robustly, helping to strengthen the rising momentum in the market.



Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index climbed 34.95 points, or 4.98 percent, to close at 736.75 points. This is the highest increase of the indicator in the past several years. Of the index’s members, 330 stocks surged, 59 sank, and 42 trod water.



In Hanoi, the HNX-Index emerged 5.42 points, or 5.54 percent, to close at 103.26 points with 127 stocks increasing, 46 declining, and 38 remaining flat.



Market liquidity improved significantly, exceeding VND5.6 trillion, an increase of more than 30 percent compared to the previous trading session. The total trading volume was more than 418 million shares.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan