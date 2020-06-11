VN-Index hits 900 points

The VN-Index rebounded at the end of the trading session with green dominating the market. Several stocks hit the ceiling, most of which were small stocks.



Banking stocks still managed to keep good growth momentum, such as STB hit the ceiling, CTG increased 1.86 percent, TCB edged up 1.39 percent, MBB jumped 2.76 percent, and TPB gained 1.62 percent, helping the benchmark to reach the 900-point mark, an important psychological mark.



Foreign investors’ transactions were fairly positive as foreign investors returned to net buy for nearly VND185 billion in the market.



Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index inched up 0.57 points, or 0.06 points, to close at 900 points with 220 stocks increasing and 164 decreasing.





By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Gia Bao