VN-Index loses nearly 27 points

Foreign investors continued to net sell for the 22nd consecutive trading session in the market with a total value of VND281 billion. However, at the end of the trading session, the market developments became more positive thanks to rising momentum from blue-chip stocks. Particularly, VIC, VRE, and VHM simultaneously recovered to near the reference prices, helping to lessen significantly the losing momentum of the VN-Index.



Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index sank 26.15 points, or 3.12 percent, to close at 811.35 points with 77 stocks increasing, 296 decreasing while 41 remaining unchanged. Among the losing stocks, 41 hit the bottom.



The HNX-Index of the Northern bourse merely slid 0.68 points, or 0.64 percent, to finish at 105.52 points, buoying by SHB stock.



Market liquidity increased strongly with the total trading volume reaching 396 million shares, worth VND6.1 trillion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi