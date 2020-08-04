VN-Index rebounds nearly 17 points

Particularly, HSG hit the ceiling price; HPG jumped 5.5 percent; NKG gained 5 percent; VCI enhanced 4.5 percent; SSI strengthened 4.1 percent; HCM climbed 3.9 percent.



Besides, large-cap stocks, including MSN, VPB, VHM, VRE, VIC, VNM, and VCB, also went up, helping the benchmark to increase by more than 19 points.



Ending the trading session on August 3, the VN-Index advanced 16.26 points, or 2.04 percent, to close at 814.65 points with 339 stocks moving up, 64 going down, and 33 standing still.



The HNX-Index of the Hanoi Stock Exchange added up 2.92 points, or 2.72 percent, to finish at 110.43 points. Of the index members, 124 stocks increased, 43 decreased, and 44 were unchanged.



Market liquidity nearly reached VND6.7 trillion, of which matching orders accounted for VND4.1 trillion, an increase of 11 percent compared to the previous trading session. While domestic investors excitedly participated in the market, foreign investors returned to the explorative state when net buying for nearly VND10 billion.





By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan