VN-Index regains nearly 13 points

Among banking and gas and oil stocks, PVD and STB all rocketed 7 percent; VPB jumped 5.6 percent; ACB gained 4.3 percent; CTG surged 4.5 percent; GAS escalated 5.3 percent.



The VN-Index revived 12.63 points, or 1.36 percent, to close at 938.54 points with 264 stocks advancing, 83 declining and 52 standing still.



The HNX-Index of the Northern bourse rose 2.65 points, or 2.57 percent, to finish at 105.84 points with 77 winners, 45 losers and 60 stocks remaining unchanged.



Market liquidity was still at the average level with total trading volume at 258.5 million shares, worth VND4.6 trillion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan