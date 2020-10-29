  1. Business

VN-Index retreats by nearly 26 points

SGGP
The selling pressure from foreign investors has caused Vietnam's stock market to have the sharpest drop in the past three months on October 28.
The selling demand on the market appeared right from the beginning of the trading session, especially blue-chip stocks that made the indices plummeted. VIC, VNM, and VHM decreased from 2 percent to over 5 percent; BVH slumped by 6.6 percent; HDB fell by 6.3 percent; VRE sank by 5.6 percent. Foreign investors continued to net selling VND470 billion on the market, also contributing to the VN-Index's decline.

Ending of the trading session, the VN-Index plunged 25.42 points, or 2.69 percent, to 921.05 points with 66 gainers, 365 losers, and 46 unchanged stocks. Closing the session on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index declined 3.09 points, or 2.25 percent, to 134.04 points with 47 stocks increasing, 106 decreasing, and 46 remaining unchanged.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi

