VN-Index retreats by nearly 26 points

The selling demand on the market appeared right from the beginning of the trading session, especially blue-chip stocks that made the indices plummeted. VIC, VNM, and VHM decreased from 2 percent to over 5 percent; BVH slumped by 6.6 percent; HDB fell by 6.3 percent; VRE sank by 5.6 percent. Foreign investors continued to net selling VND470 billion on the market, also contributing to the VN-Index's decline.



Ending of the trading session, the VN-Index plunged 25.42 points, or 2.69 percent, to 921.05 points with 66 gainers, 365 losers, and 46 unchanged stocks. Closing the session on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index declined 3.09 points, or 2.25 percent, to 134.04 points with 47 stocks increasing, 106 decreasing, and 46 remaining unchanged.





By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi