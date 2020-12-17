VN-Index surges nearly 12 points

Noticeably, with the closing price of VND99,000 per share, VCB – stock code of the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) - has become the highest large-cap enterprise, with a market capitalization of nearly VND370.52 trillion in Vietnam’s stock market. It is the first time a bank has become an enterprise with the largest market capitalization in Vietnam’s stock market.



Ending the trading session, Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index regained 11.72 points, or 1.11 percent, to close at 1,066.99 points with 299 gainers, 134 losers, and 62 unchanged stocks.



In Hanoi, the HNX-Index jumped 3.75 points, or 2.23 percent, to 171.62 points. Of the index members, 130 stocks advanced, 57 declined, and 59 stood still.



The UPCoM-Index shot up 0.63 points, or 0.19 percent, to finish at 70.25 points.



Total trading volume reached 714 million shares, worth VND13.65 trillion. Of which, put-through transactions accounted for more than VND1.3 trillion.





By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh