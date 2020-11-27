VN-Index surpasses 1,000 points

Specifically, CTG surged 3.2 percent, BID increased 3.1 percent, and VPB edged up 1.9 percent.



Besides, large-cap stocks, such as GVR, PLX, MSN, SAB, and FPT, also advanced, helping to send the VN-Index over the 1,000-point mark. At the end of the trading session, the VN-Index rose 6.03 points, or 0.6 percent, to close at 1,005.97 points, with 203 winners, 216 losers, and 76 unchanged stocks.



Closing the trading session on the smaller trading floor in the North, the HNX-Index added up 0.31 points, or 0.21 percent, to 148.4 points with 78 stocks climbing, 69 falling, and 66 standing still.



Total trading volume reached 592 million shares, equivalent to a value of over VND12 trillion. Of which, put-through transactions were worth more than VND2.16 trillion.



* In related news, Saigon Jewelry Company listed gold prices at VND54.5 million per tael for buying and VND55.02 million per tael for selling, an increase of VND250,000 per tael in buying rate and VND200,000 per tael in selling rate, at 4.30 p.m. in Ho Chi Minh City.



At the same time in Hanoi, Bao Tin - Minh Chau Company bought SJC gold at VND54.3 million per tael and sold VND54.69 million per tael, up VND100,000 per tael in buying price and VND50,000 per tael in selling one.



In the global gold market, spot gold traded at US$1,811 an ounce at 9 a.m. on November 26 Vietnamese time, an increase of $3 an ounce compared to the previous trading session. After converting, this price is equivalent to nearly VND51 million per tael, lower than the prices of SJC gold by more than VND4.5 million per tael.





By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan