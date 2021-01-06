VN-Index surpasses 1,130 points

As the cash flow poured heavily into the market, around 2 p.m. on January 5, the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE) was congested because many orders from investors were sent slowly. The HoSE officially applied a round lot of 100 shares as of January 4, and the system has been operating steadily. Large-cap stocks, such as VHM, MBB, and VRE, all increased by over 5 percent, helping the VN-Index to gain nearly 13 points.

Another positive point in this trading session was that foreign investors net bought roughly VND520 billion on the whole market. At the end of the trading session, the VN-Index rallied 12.08 points, or 1.08 percent, to close at 1,132.55 points, with 277 gainers, 166 losers, and 54 unchanged stocks.



Closing the trading session on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index went up 1.85 points, or 0.9 percent, to 208.13 points, with 101 winners, 87 losers, and 63 unchanged stocks.



Market liquidity continued to set a record with a total value of more than VND19.27 trillion, with a matching volume of 975.6 million shares. The put-through transactions accounted for about VND2 trillion.





By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Nha