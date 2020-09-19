VN-Index surpasses 900 points

Of which, banking shares attracted the cash flow fairly well, helping many stocks increase, such as BID, CTG, MBB, VCB, VIB, VPB, and TCB.



Ending the trading session, the VN-Index revived 6.91 points, or 0.77 percent, to close at 900.95 points, with 245 stocks advancing, 148 declining, and 70 standing still.



Closing the trading session on the trading floor in Hanoi, the HNX-Index went up by 0.73 points, or 0.57 percent, to finish at 129.2 points, with 75 winners, 74 losers, and 75 unchanged stocks.

The market liquidity increased sharply compared to the previous session. The total trading volume on the whole market reached 463 million shares, worth VND7.7 trillion.





By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi