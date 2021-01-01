VN-Index wraps 2020 at above 1,100 points

Many banking and securities stocks continued to escalate robustly. Of which, SHS, SSI, and TCB soared by over 5 percent, sending the VN-Index up by nearly 7 points. At the end of the trading session on December 31, the VN-Index rallied by 6.33 points, or 0.58 percent, to close at 1,103.87 points, with 290 gainers, 160 losers, and 67 unchanged stocks.



Closing the trading session on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index strengthened 6.18 points, or 3.14 percent, to 203.12 points, with 117 winners, 58 losers, and 75 unchanged stocks.



Market liquidity decreased significantly from the previous session, with a total trading volume of 701.7 million shares, worth nearly VND12.96 trillion. Of which, put-through transactions accounted for more than VND1.46 trillion.



Thus, the VN-Index has climbed by nearly 66 percent compared to the bottom of 2020 in March 2020 because of the negative impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and increased by 15 percent compared to the end of 2019.





By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Gia Bao