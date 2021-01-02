Vung Ang port welcomes first shipment of 2021





At the ceremony, leaders of Ha Tinh Minerals and Trading Corporation, Laos - Vietnam International Port Joint Stock Company and functional agencies pressed the button to launch the first cargo loading and unloading codes in 2021, offered flowers to congratulate the ship owner, the officers and workers on duty here.The ship has a tonnage of more than 22,332 tons, transporting 18,500 tons of woodchips overseas.According to Director of Laos - Vietnam International Port Joint Stock Company Mr. Nguyen Anh Tuan, despite facing many difficulties and challenges last year, the company had made more efforts to seek new sources of good and customers. The volume of goods the company exported and imported through Vung Ang Port reached more than 3.3 million tons bringing the turnover of VND182.8 billion (US$7,9 million).It is expected that the port will handle more than 3.6 million tons of goods earning VND195 billion (US$8,4 million) in revenue in 2021.

By Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong