Women purchasing more electronics

The percentage of women shopping for these items was 38 percent in the first quarter of last year, while the percentage of women shopping on e-commerce sites for the products was 43 percent in the first quarter of this year.



The percentage of women who buy electronic products online is nearly equal to that of men. — Photo iprice.vn While more men said they shopped for electronic products online at 57 percent in Q1, this figure decreased compared to the same period last year at 62 percent.

The report also showed that there is a change in the shopping age group of women. Specifically, the percentage of women aged 35-44 and 45-54 who purchased the items in this category online increased by 4 percent in the first three months of this year compared to the same period last year. In addition, the older age group from 55 to 64 also had a slight increase of 2 percent.

Meanwhile, the group of younger female consumers aged 25-34 saw a sharp decrease of 10 percent year-on-year.

Experts said this change might be due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic early last year when many people worked from home. Therefore, the proportion of consumers in general and office women in this age group, in particular, tended to purchase electronic products for working and living at home.

The survey also showed shopping on mobile devices grew 4 percent. Consumers were more likely to purchase electronic products on mobile devices than on computers and tablets.

Up to 80 percent of consumers decided to shop on mobile devices in the first quarter this year, while the figures for computers and tablets were 18 percent and 2 percent, respectively. These rates in the first quarter of last year were 76 percent on mobile, 22 percent on desktop, and 2 percent on tablet.