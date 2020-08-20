  1. Business

Wood exports in Southeastern provinces face difficulties

In the first six months of this year, the wood export turnover of the Southeastern provinces faced difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The export turnover of wooden products of Binh Duong Province increased by 0.6 percent, estimated at over US$1.7 billion, accounting for 14.5 percent of the total export turnover.

Vietnam's wood export turnover encounters difficulties because of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: SGGP)

Binh Duong Province has about 1,600 wood enterprises, accounting for 40 percent of the country's timber enterprises. Currently, many wood industry enterprises have switched to producing products, such as plywood, fiberboard, and wood pellets, because the long-standing export markets in European countries have stability with a high value of export products.

In Dong Nai, the export turnover of wood products in the first six months of this year merely reached $636.6 million, down 6.5 percent compared to the same period last year. The sharpest decrease was in May this year, with wood exports only exceeding $99 million. In June, wood exports in this province increased to $110.5 million. However, wood enterprises operated perfunctorily because major markets were mostly closed.

By Xuan Trung, Hoang Bac – Translated by Gia Bao

