Wood, forest products continue to see trade surplus

The Vietnam’s forestry industry saw a trade surplus of around $8.68 billion, continuing to become a highlight of the country’s agro-forestry-fishery sector.



Currently, Vietnamese wood and forest products are exported to 140 countries and territories, remaining the fifth largest exporter in the world, the second largest one in Asia and the largest one in Southeast Asia.



This year, the industry aims to achieve an export turnover target of $12.5 billion, lessening dependence on imported wood and increasing the area of plantation forests for logging for export.



The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development recently held a conference in Hanoi to summarize the performance of the forestry industry in 2019 and launch the plan for this year.

