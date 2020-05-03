Wood industry concern about stagnancy in export due to Covid-19 pandemic

If the wood industry fails to maintain international orders, the possibility of restoring production will be more difficult.



According to the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of Ho Chi Minh City, the inventory of importing countries remains high. Meanwhile, amid the context of the disease, consumers hardly spend on interior furniture.



The association said that it will continue to closely monitor the market. If the export situation remains gloomy in May, the wood industry will have to shift to the home office market as many people will buy desks to serve the demand for working from home. At the same time, the wood industry will apply technology to advertise and develop products amid the situation of the disease.



The wood processing industry also aims to diversify products as currently, export products of the wood industry to the US and EU were mainly makeup tables, kitchen, and bathroom furniture which accounted for 60 percent while outdoor and office furniture merely accounted for 40 percent.

By Quy Ngoc – Translated by Bao Nghi