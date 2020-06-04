Wooden product exports of Binh Duong increase by 9 percent

Particularly, the export turnover of wood and wooden products of the province was estimated to reach US$285.9 million in May this year, up 1.2 percent compared to the previous month, and exceeded $1.5 billion in the first five months of this year, accounting for 15.5 percent of total export turnover of Binh Duong Province.



Off-season markets, including Australia, the EU, and the US, were exploited during the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, thanks to the sharing of their customers, enterprises did not suffer many losses in logistics costs.



Due to the impacts of the pandemic, many furniture exporters in Binh Duong Province have switched from direct selling to online selling with around 50 percent of orders being carried out online via e-commerce platforms, namely Amazon and Alibaba.





By Xuan Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan