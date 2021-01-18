Work starts on FLC Quang Binh Beach and Golf Resort

The 500-room FLC Grand Hotel consists of two buildings, offering first-class facilities, such as an infinity pool, international-standard restaurants, a sky bar and cigar lounge, and an outdoor stage, said Vice Chairwoman of FLC Group Huong Tran Kieu Dung at the ground-breaking ceremony.

The FLC Quang Binh International Convention Centre, meanwhile, is expected to become the province’s leading multifunctional conference centre with a hall providing nearly 1,200 seats.

The 2,000-ha FLC Quang Binh has a total investment of VND20 trillion (US$864.1 million). It will run the length of the province’s 5-km beach and own a six-star villa resort complex and high-class golf courses.

Quang Binh is dubbed the "Kingdom of caves" with hundreds of caves of various sizes as well as incredible mountain scenery and sprawling beaches.

It is home to Son Doong cave, accredited as the world’s largest and most beautiful natural one by the World Records Union and the World Records Association, as well as the UNESCO World Heritage Site Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

The province was also chosen as one of the filming destinations of Hollywood blockbuster movie “Kong: Skull Island”.

As of the beginning of 2020, the province had had about 370 lodging service providers, few of which were rated 4- or 5-star.

Vietnamplus